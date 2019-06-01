TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Hempstead woman dies while walking on LIRR tracks

MTA police and Freeport police investigate on Saturday

MTA police and Freeport police investigate on Saturday after a woman died on the LIRR tracks.   Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Hempstead woman died in a suspected electrocution after walking on the LIRR tracks in Freeport early Saturday and touching the third rail, the MTA said.

The identity of the dead woman was not released. She was 20 years old, Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesman Aaron Donovan said.

Officials received a report of three females on or near the tracks at Freeport about 6 a.m., Donovan said. The Hempstead woman contacted the third rail and was later pronounced dead at South Nassau Communities Hospital, Donovan said.

No train was involved in the incident, he said.

Authorities with the MTA police and the Long Island Rail Road are investigating why the young woman and others were walking on the tracks, Donovan said.

The incident caused several Babylon Branch trains to be canceled. There were delays on the branch that ranged from 5 minutes to 25 minutes. By 10 a.m., trains were back on schedule, Donovan said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The forecast for Sunday. Forecast: Sunny skies may give way to Sunday rain
Aleandro Claudio, 59, of Brentwood, faces multiple charges Police: LI man scammed potential renters
Frank Romeo, center, is one of the longest LI veteran walks 750 miles across NY for PTSD survivors
The sixth annual Veteran and Family Joseph P. Vets project tackles PTSD with yoga and massages
The Report: LI drinking water has most contaminants in NY
Giordano Williams of Uniondale sprints to victory in Uniondale's Williams wins at Nassau State Qualifier
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search