The Freeport school district is investigating an online allegation that a middle school social studies teacher told students to "write something funny" about pictures of slaves as part of a Reconstruction Era lesson, the superintendent told parents in a letter.

The teacher is on the faculty at J.W. Dodd Middle School, Superintendent Dr. Kishore Kuncham said in the letter, posted on the district's website. The employee has been reassigned to administrative duties during the investigation, spokeswoman Deirdre Gilligan said Tuesday.

A grandmother made the allegation Friday on Facebook. Her post was accompanied by four photos of slaves.

"My granddaughter who is in the eighth grade contacted me last night — She said her friend’s social studies teacher gave a class assignment to 'write something funny' about these pictures on slavery — and make it real funny because she didn’t want to be bored. My granddaughter’s friend refused to write anything 'funny,'" the grandmother wrote.

The woman then wrote that her granddaughter is still upset and asked how "this racist teacher" would be reprimanded.

In his letter, Kuncham told parents that he had been informed of the complaint, noting the assignment was upsetting to some students and families.

"The emotional and social wellness of our students is always our highest priority and we take any insensitive comments made by staff very seriously. I have directed that an investigation of these claims be immediately conducted."

The superintendent added that the district wouldn't comment further until the investigation was completed, citing the allegation as a personnel matter.