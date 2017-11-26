Authorities are investigating the cause of a Saturday fire on a boat docked behind a home in Freeport that destroyed the vessel, an official said.

There were no injuries.

The Freeport Fire Department received a call around 5:25 p.m. Saturday about the boat being on fire behind a home on Arthur Street, said the agency’s executive director, Ray Maguire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, Maguire said, they found the 32-foot Carver “well-involved” in the blaze. He noted that both the Freeport land and marine units responded and the Wantagh marine unit was called for backup but was not utilized.

“It appears to have started on top of the flying bridge,” Maguire said of the fire. He said the blaze was brought under control “within a half-hour.”

Maguire said the boat belongs to a man who owns the house where it was docked but he did not have the homeowner’s identity immediately available.

The Nassau County fire marshal’s office is trying to determine the cause of the blaze, Maguire said.