Four firefighters suffered minor injuries battling an intense fire that erupted at a Freeport florist and deli shortly after midnight that was followed by an explosion, a fire official said on Friday.

There was extensive damage to both businesses, located at 70 Guy Lombardo Ave., Raymond Maguire, secretary to the Freeport Fire Department, said by telephone.

"Those poor people lost the florist and the deli," he said.

Some offices on the second floor also were damaged, officials said.

Maguire said the fire did not appear to be suspicious and no civilians were hurt.