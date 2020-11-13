TODAY'S PAPER
Four firefighters hurt in Freeport blaze, fire official says

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries battling an intense fire that erupted at a Freeport florist and deli shortly after midnight that was followed by an explosion, a fire official said on Friday. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Four firefighters suffered minor injuries battling an intense fire that erupted at a Freeport florist and deli shortly after midnight that was followed by an explosion, a fire official said on Friday.

There was extensive damage to both businesses, located at 70 Guy Lombardo Ave., Raymond Maguire, secretary to the Freeport Fire Department, said by telephone.

"Those poor people lost the florist and the deli," he said.

Some offices on the second floor also were damaged, officials said.

Maguire said the fire did not appear to be suspicious and no civilians were hurt.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

