The Village of Freeport is seeking $2.5 million in damages from Nassau County, Hempstead Town and New York State through a notice of claim alleging that the other governments are not fairly handing over a percentage of sales tax to the village, documents show.

Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy, president of the Nassau County Village Officials Association, has said that a major issue facing villages is how sales tax revenue is distributed among municipalities. Dozens of mayors last year signed a petition asking for "equal distribution" of sales taxes.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and then-Republican challenger Jack Martins in a debate last year both said they would work to see that villages "got their fair share" of the revenue.

The notice of claim, which can be a precursor to a lawsuit, was received by the Town of Hempstead on June 5, according to a copy. It is dated June 1.

The village alleges that state law allows Nassau County to collect three-quarters of 1 percent of additional sales tax and that one-third of that amount must be distributed to the three towns and two cities for several purposes, including for municipal solid waste programs. Villages are allowed to receive one-sixth of 1 percent, after the one-third of 1 percent is distributed — a figure that some mayors hope to negotiate.

Freeport claims that Hempstead Town has inflated the villages' population figures to "artificially increase" its amount of revenue, and it fraudulently uses the money for allocated solid waste disposal because it does not provide that service for Freeport.

Freeport provides its own solid waste disposal to residents for $2.5 million, the notice states.

“The Town of Hempstead is fully compliant with the current law. In the interest of municipal cooperation, and upon learning of the Village’s concerns, the Town immediately met with the Mayor and then arranged a meeting with County officials in order to find a solution,” Hempstead Town spokesman Mike Fricchione said in a statement.

Nassau County spokesman Mike Martino declined to comment. The governor's office did not immediately have a comment.