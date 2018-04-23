A Freeport man was killed early Monday in a single-car crash on Woodhaven Boulevard in Rego Park, Queens, the NYPD said.

Joseph Debrosse, 56, died after he lost control of his 2013 Hyundai on northbound Woodhaven Boulevard, colliding with a utility pole at Alderton Street at about 3:30 a.m., police said.

Debrosse was found “unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to the body,” police said.

He was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital Center.

Police said that after striking the utility pole the Hyundai came to rest at the intersection of Woodhaven and Eliot Avenue.