Freeport invites visitors back to the Nautical Mile

A year after the pandemic forced Freeport to cancel its summer festival and shutter waterfront bars and restaurants along Woodcleft Avenue, officials invited Long Islanders back to the Nautical Mile.

Freeport Mayor Robert T. Kennedy, joined by local Chamber of Commerce officials and merchants, made the announcement Tuesday, comparing the COVID-19 shutdowns to superstorm Sandy in 2012,

"We remember superstorm Sandy," Kennedy said. "These businesses perserved through the flooding. They rebuilt and they recovered.

"Today, just like nine years ago, we're turning a new page to a new era," he said. "Our Nautical Mile restaurants, bars, charter fishing boats, jet ski rentals, boat rentals, miniature golf and fish store are awaiting your business . . . We're extending an invitation to all Long Islanders to come and visit us."

Officials said the Freeport Summer Festival, canceled last year, will return as a one-day event Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., along wiith the return of the annual fireworks show July 1 at Sea Breeze Park.

Kennedy said one benefit of the shutdown was that the village was able to replace a sewer line running the entire length of the Nautical Mile.

Officials even were able to joke about the reopening, with Chamber of Commerce president Ben Jackson announcing a 10% discount on meals -- or, free drinks -- for anyone coming to the Nautical Mile to get a vaccination shot.

With a laugh, Kennedy said: "How many times you gotta get the shot?"

"Which shot?" Jackson answered.

With Reece T. Williams