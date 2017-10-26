Freeport and Nassau County officials on Thursday commemorated the opening of a storm shelter and emergency management center for the village, five years after superstorm Sandy.

Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy said the $484,000 garage and shelter will house high-water vehicles and flood equipment valued at $750,000 to dispatch in another storm like Sandy.

The building can also be used for first responders and to shelter residents with blankets, food and water.

“Until we’re able to protect from flooding, we must develop policies and procedures to prevent damage caused by flooding,” Kennedy said in a news conference.

Sandy damaged 3,000 homes and 60 businesses in Freeport five years ago.

“I’m confident this facility will meet the needs of police and fire when responding to all emergencies in Freeport,” Kennedy said of the new shelter and emergency center.

Kennedy said he just returned from New Bedford, Massachusetts, where he met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about a proposal to add protective tidal gates to both entrances of Reynolds Channel.

The Army Corps is conducting a $3 million Back Bays study that will include a review of the proposal.