Police evacuate park after man with rifle threatens suicide

Nassau police investigate and apprehend a man carrying

Nassau police investigate and apprehend a man carrying an AR-style rifle at Milburn Creek Park in Freeport on Sunday. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Rachelle Blidner
A park in Freeport was evacuated Sunday after a man with an AR-style rifle threatened to commit suicide, officials said.

The man turned himself in to authorities at the Milburn Creek Boat Basin after about an hour, Freeport Mayor Robert T. Kennedy said.

The Freeport resident put his weapon down and was taken into custody after talking with an off-duty Freeport police officer who was called to the scene because he knows the man, Kennedy said. Other officers had been trying to negotiate with him since the incident began around 3 p.m., he said.

“Thank God there were no injuries, and maybe we can get this individual some help,” Kennedy said.

The 46-year-old man was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, Nassau police said.

Rachelle Blidner covers the Town of Islip and breaking news.

