A construction worker working in Freeport was killed Tuesday in a work-related accident, Nassau police said.

Charles Grange Jr., 39, of Massapequa, was a member of a road paving crew working in the area of Guy Lombardo Avenue and Grant Street. According to police, he was accidentally struck by an 18-wheel asphalt truck that was also there for the paving job.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Grange had dropped a tool under the paving truck and went to retrieve it, according to a co-worker, Mike Carnesi, 42, of the Hauppague-based company. The driver, who didn't know he was there, then began to move the truck, he said.

Carnesi said Grange was a "nice kid" who "always had a smile on his face."