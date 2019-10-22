TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Evening
SEARCH
59° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Massapequa man killed at road paving job, cops say

The Freeport Police on the scene of where

The Freeport Police on the scene of where a worker was struck by a truck on Guy Lombardo Ave and Grant Street in Freeport, Tuesday Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Joan Gralla and Bart Jones joan.gralla@newsday.com, bart.jones@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A construction worker working in Freeport was killed Tuesday in a work-related accident, Nassau police said.

Charles Grange Jr., 39, of Massapequa, was a member of a road paving crew working in the area of Guy Lombardo Avenue and Grant Street. According to police, he was accidentally struck by an 18-wheel asphalt truck that was also there for the paving job.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Grange had dropped a tool under the paving truck and went to retrieve it, according to a co-worker, Mike Carnesi, 42, of the Hauppague-based company. The driver, who didn't know he was there, then began to move the truck, he said.

Carnesi said Grange was a "nice kid" who "always had a smile on his face."

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Artist rendering of Long Island University's College of LIU gets approval to open veterinary school
Amy Chaimowitz with Mopsy, her bantam white Polish This Polish hen makes Ronkonkoma proud
Town of Oyster Bay Finance Director Robert Darienzo Oyster Bay budget hikes driven by increased labor costs, official says
Rollout of the Long Island Rail Road's M9 LIRR: M9A fleet six months behind schedule
Dan Harrington, right, a forensic scientist at the Suffolk officials unveil new tool in opioids war
Lindenhurst Mayor Michael Lavorata, left, and Suffolk County Lindenhurst gets $350G to boost walkability efforts
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search