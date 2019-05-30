The Village of Freeport is under contract to sell to a car dealership chain a long-vacant Art Deco building admired by historic preservationists, according to village officials and records.

The village Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing Thursday at 6 p.m. on Atlantic Auto Group’s application for a zoning variance on the block of land between Sunrise Highway and the village train station, where the six-story Plaza West building has stood since 1929. The block is otherwise vacant.

The group, which owns more than 20 car dealerships across Long Island, has proposed an “automobile sales and services facility” for the site, according to the meeting agenda.

The village board voted 5-0 on April 30 to approve the sale of the village-owned land to Atlantic Auto Group for $6.3 million, a copy of the directive shows.

Village attorney Howard Colton said Thursday the group was seeking a variance to use the land, currently zoned for residential apartments, for business. He said he did not know if Atlantic Auto Group’s proposal would entail the demolition of the bank building.

“We’re not even at that stage yet,” he said.

The village previously considered proposals to redevelop the bank building, which has stood vacant since the 1980s, as a mixed-use facility with rental apartments.

The village was recently in contract with another would-be developer for the site, the DiNoto Group of Westbury. But Steven Harfenist, an attorney for the DiNoto Group, said Wednesday that “the village sued us to terminate our contract” and “we counterclaimed against them.”

Colton directed questions about whether the village supports turning the land into a car dealership to Mayor Robert Kennedy, who did not respond to requests for comment.

The Society for the Preservation of Long Island Antiquities has described the building, known also as the Meadowbrook Bank building, as one of Long Island’s “endangered historic places,” Newsday has reported.

After Newsday submitted a Freedom of Information request seeking to review Atlantic Auto Group’s application, Colton said the village could not share additional details about the proposal because of a nondisclosure agreement between the village and the group.

“I can’t discuss anything involving the sale,” he said. “It could interfere with the contract negotiations.”

Atlantic Auto Group did not respond to requests for comment.

The public hearing will take place in the main conference room of Freeport Village Hall.