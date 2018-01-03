The Village of Freeport received $175,000 in a state grant toward reconstructing a municipal parking lot next to Village Hall and adding rain gardens to it, officials said.

Freeport’s grant is part of $84.3 million in state aid awarded to 98 projects on Long Island through Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s annual competition for capital grants and state tax credits designed to create jobs. The grants were announced last month at the 2017 Regional Economic Development Councils Awards ceremony in Albany.

The village’s parking lot project will cost $236,665 in total, Mayor Robert Kennedy said. The village will pay the rest of the costs.

“The parking lot needed to be done anyway,” Kennedy said. “It’s less the residents have to pay.”

The North Ocean Avenue lot will be redesigned, repitched and repaved so storm runoff will be directed to the rain gardens, instead of into the street. Currently, the runoff — and any pollutants it carries — flows off Village Hall’s roof and from elsewhere in the parking lot. It then goes into the village’s storm sewer system and into Nassau County’s back bays, Kennedy said.

Under the new design, the runoff will be absorbed into the rain gardens, which Kennedy said will be better for the environment and reduce flooding in the village.

Kennedy said he hopes construction will be completed by the end of 2018. The project will likely have to be put out for a bid, he said, and the board of trustees is currently developing its 2018-2019 budget to include the additional funds.

The parking lot currently has 48 spots, including two handicapped spaces. After the construction, it will have 50 spaces plus three handicapped spots, Kennedy said.

The plan now is only to redesign this parking lot but others could be added later, the mayor said.

“We’ll review the benefits of it in the near future,” he added.