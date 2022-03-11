Freeport police unveiled a new fleet of police vehicles Friday, equipped for high-speed pursuits and with automatic license plate readers to spot stolen vehicles and suspended licenses.

The department is adding eight 2022 Chevy Tahoe police vehicles to its fleet to replace about a third of older vehicles that are at least 15 years old, police said. The older vehicles will be retired or repurposed, police said.

Freeport Village officials received a $525,000 state grant to purchase the vehicles, each about $50,000, after funding was secured by Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford) and Assemb. Judy Griffin (D-Rockville Centre).

Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy said the new vehicles will be utilized by more than 30 additional officers after the police force increased from 72 to 107 sworn officers. Kennedy said the village has reduced crime by 56% over the past five years.

"Additional staffing will require budgeting for uniforms, benefits, insurance, retirement, tasers and body cameras," Kennedy said. "These eight full equipped vehicles will safeguard our residents and assist in the financial stability of the village of Freeport."

Kennedy said the black Tahoes still need to be retrofitted for police patrols, including adding white police decals, lights and sirens. The back seats will be removed to add partitions and plastic bucket seats to transport inmates after arrests.

The vehicles are police-pursuit rated, powered by a 5.3-liter V-8 engine capable of reaching upwards of 120 mph, which is standard on all police vehicles.

Every vehicle will also have license plate readers that can notify police of an illegal vehicle or wanted driver within seconds, Kennedy said.

The village is also adding a parking enforcement vehicle, a truck to transport vehicle scales to Albany for inspections and a new Dodge Durango for detectives.

"Nothing makes a veteran officer happier than new police vehicles," Freeport Assistant Police Chief Carl Hetzel said. "This updated fleet will let us better serve our community."

Brooks said it was important to properly fund the village police department, which was also one of the first on Long Island to equip its officers with body cameras.

"Despite the rhetoric, we are working together to give police the tools they need to do their jobs and protect communities," Brooks said.

Griffin said the village needs the new vehicles for their patrols as one of the largest villages in Nassau County.

"We funded Freeport with important equipment," Griffin said. "It’s important to fund the police with training, equipment and resources."