A Freeport woman will be arraigned Thursday following her arrest on larceny charges connected to a telephone scam that bilked an Indiana woman out of nearly $3,000, Nassau police said.

Liany Torres, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree attempted grand larceny, officials said. She will be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said the victim, 85, told investigators she received a phone call from an individual claiming to be her grandson. The caller then told the woman he had been arrested for driving under the influence and she needed to call an attorney, officials said.

The caller gave the woman a phone number and said it was for an attorney, police said. The victim made the call and the person who answered said her grandson needed $8,800 for bail, according to police. The victim said she could only come up with $2,800, which was sent to a Freeport address, police said.

Later, someone contacted the Indiana woman and asked for more money, police said, and she realized she had been scammed.

The woman then contacted the Noblesville Police Department in Indiana, who reached out to Freeport police, officials said.

Detectives then coordinated a delivery to a Freeport address on Westend Avenue, which led to the arrest of Torres, who lived there, police said.

Police did not specify what role Torres played in the alleged scam or whether there were accomplices.