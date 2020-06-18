Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Islip to Las Vegas starting next year, expanding to nine nonstop destinations from Long Island's MacArthur Airport.

MacArthur and Islip officials announced the additional routes Thursday, including additional flights to Florida, bringing the airport to 11 daily departures starting in March.

The Denver-based airline previously provided flights to Las Vegas through Orlando, but will now start nonstop service to Las Vegas, starting at $79 round trip after March 21. Frontier also flies from Islip to Atlanta, Raleigh/Durham, Myrtle Beach, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, West Palm Beach and Fort Myers.

“For years, Long Island travelers have been hoping and asking for nonstop flights to Las Vegas from MacArthur Airport. We are so excited that Frontier Airlines will now be offering Las Vegas service with fares that will lift your spirits,” Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said.

“These new Frontier flights also help our region bring back jobs and move forward together.”

Las Vegas reopened to visitors June 4 and casinos and hotels have ordered masks and social distancing at table and card games.

Flights on the Frontier airbus will include HEPA air filters and disinfection of airplanes between each flight. MacArthur became the first airport in the country last year to use continuous air and surface virus reduction technology. The airport is also installing adhesive films to high-touch surfaces, such as water fountains, elevator buttons and bathroom door handles, and offering masks, gloves and hand sanitizer through a touchless vending machine.

American and Southwest Airlines also fly out of Islip.

Frontier is also increasing routes out of MacArthur to Orlando Tampa and West Palm Beach starting Nov. 12 and offering $49 flights on travel Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday. The fares must be purchased by June 22 for travel between July 8 and June 9, according to Frontier’s website flyfrontier.com.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, MacArthur Airport served 1.6 million passengers annually, employing 6,000 people and operates with a $16.9 million budget. Town officials project the airport brings $600 million to Long Island and the local economy.