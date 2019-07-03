TODAY'S PAPER
Photos: Funeral for retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez

Images from the funeral Wednesday for retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez, 53, who died Saturday in a Rockville Centre hospice of complications from colorectal cancer diagnosed in 2016.

Philip Alvarez, brother of Luis leaves the church
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Philip Alvarez, brother of Luis leaves the church behind the body of Luis Alvarez, a former NYPD detective who died days after testifying on behalf of other 9/11 responders leaving the Immaculate Conception R.C. Church after service in Astoria Wednesday July 3,2019

Laine Alvarez the wife of Luis Alvarez, a
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Laine Alvarez the wife of Luis Alvarez, a former NYPD detective who died days after testifying on behalf of other 9/11 responders holding his flag after service at the Immaculate Conception R.C. Church after service in Astoria Wednesday July 3,2019

Police passing the flag after service for Luis
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Police passing the flag after service for Luis Alvarez, a former NYPD detective who died days after testifying on behalf of other 9/11 responders leaving the Immaculate Conception R.C. Church after service in Astoria Wednesday July 3,2019

The casket of Detective Luis Alvarez is carried
Photo Credit: AP/Richard Drew

The casket of Detective Luis Alvarez is carried from Immaculate Conception Church, in the Queens borough of New York, following his funeral, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Alvarez, 53, who died after a three-year battle with colorectal cancer, fought until his final days for the extension of the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, Pool)

Funeral services for of retired NYPD Det. Luis
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Funeral services for of retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez, Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, Queens.

Retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez's wife Lainie and
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez's wife Lainie and their sons during his funeral services, Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, Queens.

The body of Luis Alvarez, a former NYPD
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The coffin of Luis Alvarez, a former NYPD detective who died days after testifying on behalf of other 9/11 responders, is carried into the Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria on Wednesday.

The procession making it way up Ditmar Blvd
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The procession makes it way up Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria, Queens, for the funeral Wednesday for Luis Alvarez, a former NYPD detective who died less than a month after testifying on behalf of other 9/11 responders.

 

The body of Luis Alvarez, a former NYPD
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Former "Daily Show" host and activist Jon Stewart salutes as the coffin of retired Det. Luis Alvarez, who testified with Stewart on behalf of other 9/11 responders, passes in Astoria on Wednesday.

The funeral for retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Funeral services for retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez were held Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, Queens.

Jon Stewart stands as the casket goes
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Jon Stewart stands as the coffin goes by at the funeral services for retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez held Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, Queens.

Funeral services for of retired NYPD Det. Luis
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Funeral services for retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez were held Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, Queens.

Funeral services for of retired NYPD Det. Luis
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

A sea of blue uniforms lined the streets for funeral services for retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez held Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, Queens.

Philip Alvarez and Lainie, brotherand wife of Luis
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Philip Alvarez and Lainie, brother and wife of Luis Alvarez, at funeral services for the retired NYPD detective Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, Queens.

Funeral services for of retired NYPD Det. Luis
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Hundreds attended tuneral services for retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez held Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, Queens.

Jon Stewart during today's funeral services for of
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Former "Daily Show" host and activist Jon Stewart at funeral services for retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez on Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, Queens.

Officers carry NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez's coffin out
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Officers carry NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez's coffin out of Towers Funeral Home in Oceanside to head to his funeral service in Astoria on Wednesday. 

Luis Alvarez's wife, Lainie, and brother Philip Alvarez,
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Luis Alvarez's wife, Lainie, and brother Philip Alvarez, walk behind Luis Alvarez's coffin as they leave Towers Funeral Home in Oceanside on Wednesday.

Residents line Lincoln Ave. as the casket for
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Residents line Lincoln Avenue in respect as the coffin for Luis Alvarez, the retired NYPD detective who made a plea to Congress to replenish the 9/11 victims' fund before he died of cancer related to his time at Ground Zero, leaves the funeral home on Wednesday in Oceanside.

The casket for Luis Alvarez, the NYPD detective
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

The coffin for Luis Alvarez leaves the funeral home in Oceanside.

Residents line Lincoln Ave. as the casket for
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Residents line Lincoln Avenue in respect as the coffin for Luis Alvarez, the retired NYPD detective who made a plea to Congress to replenish the 9/11 victims' fund before he died of cancer related to his time at Ground Zero, leaves the funeral home on Wednesday in Oceanside.

Residents line Lincoln Ave. as the casket for
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Residents, many with American flags, line Lincoln Avenue in respect as the coffin for Luis Alvarez, the retired NYPD detective who made a plea to Congress to replenish the 9/11 victims' fund before he died of cancer related to his time at Ground Zero, leaves the funeral home on Wednesday in Oceanside.

Motorcycles from the NYPD line up as the
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Motorcycles from the NYPD line up as the coffin carrying NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez, who made a plea to Congress to replenish the 9/11 victims' fund before he died of cancer related to his time at Ground Zero, leaves the funeral home on Wednesday in Oceanside.

Officers carry out Luis Alvarez's coffin as they
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Officers carry out Luis Alvarez's coffin as they leave Towers Funeral Home in Oceanside Wednesday for the NYPD detective's funeral service.

Police stand near a sign at the Immaculate
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams

Police stand near a sign at the Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, Queens, where hundreds attended the funeral for retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez on Wednesday.

Retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez testified June 11
Photo Credit: Pool

Retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez as he testified June 11 at a House hearing on the September 11th  Victim Compensation Fund.

