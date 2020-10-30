Three alleged gang members, including one wanted for attempted murder in Nassau, were arrested Thursday morning in Hauppauge and face multiple drug and weapons charges, Suffolk police said.

The arrests resulted in police confiscating a cache of weapons and drugs, authorities said

Cops said officers with Suffolk's Police Firearm Suppression Team, working alongside a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, tracked Brandon Hicks, 19, of Hauppauge, who was wanted for attempted murder in Nassau. Police said Hicks was in the driver’s seat of a 2012 Infiniti on a residential street about 10:20 a.m. Thursday. He noticed law enforcement watching him and drove away, crashing into a Ford pickup on Motor Parkway near the Long Island Expressway’s North Service Road, officials said.

The passengers in the Infiniti, Jahiem Hayes, 19, of Hauppauge, and Travis Guy, 18, of Selden were also arrested, police said.

A tire on the Infiniti also struck a 2016 GMC Suburban, police said.

Hayes, Hicks and Guy fled on foot but were apprehended a short time later, according to police. The drivers of both the pickup and the Suburban declined medical attention.

Police said a search of the Infiniti uncovered three loaded guns, 30 grams of crack cocaine and 35 grams of fentanyl. Officers also searched a Hauppauge residence connected to the suspects and seized two loaded guns, an assault rifle, a shotgun and 35 grams of crack cocaine, police said.

Hicks was charged by Nassau police with attempted murder. Suffolk police charged him with three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of three-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.

Suffolk police charged Hayes with three counts of second-degree criminal possession of weapon, four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, authorities said. Guy was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Suffolk police said.

The three defendants are being held overnight at Suffolk police’s Third Precinct and are expected to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Central Islip, cops said.