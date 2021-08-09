MTA, LIRR officials unveil 683-space parking garage at Westbury train station

A new parking garage for Long Island Rail Road commuters is set to open in Westbury on Monday, officials said.

LIRR and Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials are scheduled to hold a ceremony at 2 p.m. at the site of the new 683-spot garage. It was built as part of the LIRR’s $2.6 billion effort to construct a third track on its Main Line between Floral Park and Hicksville.

Construction on the garage began in the spring of 2019. The structure is north of the tracks near the Westbury station. It replaces a parking lot that was south of Scally Place and adds 481 parking spaces.

MTA officials have said the new garage aims to address a future ridership increase at Westbury, which served nearly 4,000 daily Long Island Rail Road riders before the pandemic.