Garbage truck destroys car, smashes into house in Albertson

A garbage truck destroyed a car and seriously

A garbage truck destroyed a car and seriously damaged a home on Bethel Road in Albertson Wednesday, Nassau County police said. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An out-of-control garbage truck destroyed a car and seriously damaged a home, crashing into the front of the house on quiet Bethel Road in Albertson midmorning Wednesday, Nassau County police said.

The accident occurred just after 10 a.m., police said, and the driver of the garbage truck suffered minor injuries.

It was not immediately clear if the car that was struck was occupied or parked.

Police said the crash knocked down power lines in the area and said crews were on the scene to determine if any natural gas lines had been ruptured.

Photos from the scene show a heavily damaged red car and show the garbage truck, operated by Dejana Industries Inc. of Westbury, crashed through the front window of the cape-style home.

A man who answered a phone call to the carting company said he was not authorized to comment.

Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

