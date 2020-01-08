An out-of-control garbage truck destroyed a car and seriously damaged a home, crashing into the front of the house on quiet Bethel Road in Albertson midmorning Wednesday, Nassau County police said.

The accident occurred just after 10 a.m., police said, and the driver of the garbage truck suffered minor injuries.

It was not immediately clear if the car that was struck was occupied or parked.

Police said the crash knocked down power lines in the area and said crews were on the scene to determine if any natural gas lines had been ruptured.

Photos from the scene show a heavily damaged red car and show the garbage truck, operated by Dejana Industries Inc. of Westbury, crashed through the front window of the cape-style home.

A man who answered a phone call to the carting company said he was not authorized to comment.

Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.