A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in East Garden City, leading to lane closures, Nassau police said.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead shortly after the 6 p.m. crash near Merchants Concourse and Stewart Avenue, police said.

The driver stayed and no charges were being filed police said.

All westbound lanes of Merchants Concourse remained closed at 9 p.m. as investigators continued piecing together what happened, police said.