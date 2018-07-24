Garden City trustees are to vote Wednesday night to abolish the village's paid fire department, one of only two paid forces on Long Island.

The village board vote, announced in the meeting agenda, would eliminate all “paid/career” firefighter positions, which union officials said includes about a dozen firefighters, effective Aug. 27.

The village had maintained a paid force for the past 90 years, Union president T.J. Michon said. Garden City officials have reduced the paid fire department to 13 firefighters from 36 in the past decade, Michon said.

Village officials have said they have made cuts to the fire department in recent years to avoid raising taxes.

Village officials said they have been considering eliminating the paid fire department for a long time, to mirror volunteer forces throughout Long Island "at a great service to taxpayers."

"The current paid force costs our taxpayers more than $2 million," village trustees said in a statement issued Tuesday. "The paid firefighters consistently seek work restrictions and rules that restrict our operations that could increase our annual costs by millions more."

The village board avoided two firefighter layoffs in 2016 by reaching $320,000 in savings through voluntary retirements.

The paid force works in conjunction with about 100 volunteer firefighters to respond 24 hours a day, village officials said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

If the board eliminates the fire department, Michon said, residents have 30 days to collect petition signatures to file for a referendum or special election on whether to eliminate the paid fire department.

“Then it would be up to the residents whether they want to abolish the paid fire department, or not,” Michon said.

Long Beach is the only other paid fire department on Long Island, with 17 paid firefighter positions, in addition to eight paramedics. A state financing board recommended last month that Long Beach separate its paid firefighters and paramedics from working dual roles.