Garden City woman dies in Massachusetts car crash, police say

Sabrina Milone with the Garden City girls lacrosse

Sabrina Milone with the Garden City girls lacrosse team after defeating Miller Place in Shirley on Nov. 8, 2015. Massachusetts police said Milone died in a car crash Saturday night. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A car crash claimed the life of a Garden City woman Saturday night on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts, police said.

Sabrina Milone, 21, was traveling north on 495 when her 2015 Jeep Wrangler left the roadway and crashed near Amesbury about 9 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said.

Milone was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in nearby Newburyport, Massachusetts, where she died of her injuries, State Police said. She was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The crash was northeast of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and south of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, near where Interstate 495 and Interstate 95 merge. 

Amesbury fire, police and EMS crews responded to the scene, in addition to State Police, who said the cause is under investigation.

A 2016 graduate of Garden City, Milone was a goalie on both the girls field hockey and lacrosse teams. The lacrosse team was 16-1 her senior season, ranked first in the state and fifth in the nation, according to records.

A death notice in Newsday on Tuesday said visitation will be Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home at 1201 Franklin Ave. in Garden City, with an 11 a.m. service Saturday at the Garden City Community Church at 245 Stewart Ave.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

