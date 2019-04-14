TODAY'S PAPER
DEC says dredging at Garvies Point development site complies with plans

According to the DEC, part of the Garvies Point project requires the excavation of a portion of the slope leading down to the waterfront at Captain's Cove.

Glen Cove resident Dave Neri said he took photos of wetlands on the banks of Glen Cove Creek before and after construction at Garvies Point. The photos were included with a letter sent to the DEC on Thursday by three City Council members. Photo Credit: Dave Nieri

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
Glen Cove city officials have expressed concern that Uniondale-based RXR Glen Isle Partners disturbed wetlands during its construction at Garvies Point, though the state Department of Environmental Conservation said development currently complies with approved plans.

Three members of the Glen Cove City Council — Joseph Capobianco, Nicholas DiLeo Jr. and Kevin Maccarone — sent a letter to the DEC on Thursday asking the agency to investigate whether the developer was permitted to dredge the wetlands on the banks of Glen Cove Creek.

DEC officials regularly inspect the site of the $1 billion development, which will include 1,110 condominiums and apartments, public parks and marinas, to ensure the work is in compliance with approved permits, according to the DEC. There is also a full-time DEC-contracted professional monitoring the progress at the site.   

“Obviously, this dredging — and its devastating impact on the vegetation and wildlife — is of great concern to us and all our residents,” the letter reads. “This takes on heightened significance in light of the size of the ongoing RXR projects and the many environmental concerns it brings with it.”

The issue was raised Tuesday at a City Council meeting by a resident, Dave Nieri. Nieri showed the council old photos of the bank of the creek, which was covered in marsh grass and trees, and recent photos he took where the site appears barren.

“How did RXR get clearance from the DEC to completely obliterate the largest wetlands on the creek?” Nieri said at the meeting. “It’s destroyed.”

According to the DEC, part of the Garvies Point project requires the excavation of a portion of the slope leading down to the waterfront at Captain’s Cove. Asphalt, debris and invasive species will be removed so it can be replaced with new soil and fringe marsh with native species.

Joe Graziose, RXR executive vice president of residential development and construction, said the construction on the creek is “100 percent in line” with environmental regulations and that the city has approved the developer’s plans.

Rachel Uda

