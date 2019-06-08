TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
62° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Police: Carbon monoxide leak in Oyster Bay sends 15 to the hospital

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A gas leak in Oyster Bay sent 15 to the hospital Friday night, Nassau County police said.

The carbon monoxide leak was reported just before 9:30 p.m. on Audrey Avenue, police said. Real estate websites show the location as a two-story multifamily home, steps from Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park.

Other details of the case were not immediately available. 

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The high-speed Rapid DNA device was used to State panel OKs NYC's use 'Rapid DNA' tech 
In this courtroom drawing, Ashiqul Alam, far right, Feds: Man arrested in Times Square bomb threat
The Long Island headquarters of New York American American Water Customers face new surcharges
Anthony Molina, 10, a 4th grader at Leo Adopt-a-Cop connects police officers and youths
The drinking water on Long Island has LI lawmakers urge EPA to act on drinking water
Cecilia Martinez, of Bay Shore, from the TPS Immigrants press senators on driver's license bill
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search