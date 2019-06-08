Police: Carbon monoxide leak in Oyster Bay sends 15 to the hospital
A gas leak in Oyster Bay sent 15 to the hospital Friday night, Nassau County police said.
The carbon monoxide leak was reported just before 9:30 p.m. on Audrey Avenue, police said. Real estate websites show the location as a two-story multifamily home, steps from Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park.
Other details of the case were not immediately available.
