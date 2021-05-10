Hundreds of elementary and middle school students from the Academy Charter School in Hempstead were evacuated Monday morning after village officials said a contractor at a nearby work site accidentally struck a natural gas line, causing a leak.

The incident occurred on North Franklin Street around 9:15 a.m. Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs said firefighters, police and a crew from National Grid all responded to the scene. There were no reported injuries and a National Grid spokeswoman said the ruptured line was eventually sealed and the students returned back to class at the school by about 10:30 a.m.

Hempstead officials said the company doing the work Monday was issued a summons for not having a proper plumbing permit to operate at the site.