Gas leak forces evacuation of East Meadow Stew Leonard's, police say

Firefighters and Nassau police at the scene in

Firefighters and Nassau police at the scene in East Meadow Wednesday after a Stew Leonard's there was forced to evacuate because of a gas leak, authorities said.   Credit: Jim Staubitser

An East Meadow Stew Leonard’s grocery store was evacuated Wednesday after a gas leak, and one worker suffered minor injuries from carbon dioxide exposure, Nassau police said.

The leak was reported at 2:20 pm at the store, located at 1897 Front Street, authorities said.

It was traced to a refrigeration unit on the roof, police said.

The gas leak was contained but the building is being ventilated before it reopens, according to police.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal is investigating.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

