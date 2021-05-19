An East Meadow Stew Leonard’s grocery store was evacuated Wednesday after a gas leak, and one worker suffered minor injuries from carbon dioxide exposure, Nassau police said.

The leak was reported at 2:20 pm at the store, located at 1897 Front Street, authorities said.

It was traced to a refrigeration unit on the roof, police said.

The gas leak was contained but the building is being ventilated before it reopens, according to police.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal is investigating.