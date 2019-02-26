For every dollar a man gets paid, a woman makes 67 cents

In Long Island government, it pays to be a man.

Women who work full time for Long Island county, town and city governments receive on average two thirds the pay of their male counterparts, a year-long Newsday review of payroll records of more than 30,000 workers found.

Female full-time employees of the 17 county, town and city governments on Long Island averaged $71,300 in total annual pay from 2011 to 2017, compared with $106,700 for men, a difference of $35,400, according to Newsday’s analysis of the records, which were obtained through Freedom of Information requests.

Many of those women received less total pay than men doing the same or similar work, the data show.

In 50 full-time jobs that employ some of the largest numbers of county, town and city workers, women receive $4,100 less in average total pay than men doing the same or similar work.

To examine these disparities, Newsday merged the payroll records into a single database that lists the gender, years worked and pay of 19,400 men and 11,700 women employed in the equivalent of a full-time job for a full year by one of the county, town or city governments from 2011 to 2017.

Largest pay gap among most common jobs

Local officials said they were surprised at the size of the pay gaps in Long Island governments, where civil service rules and union contracts strictly regulate many jobs.

“It’s a wake-up call,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said of the findings. “We want to attract smart, intelligent women to work for the government, and we want them to stay in the workforce. Pay equity is the way to get there.”

Curran, Nassau’s first female county executive, was one of many women who swept into top elected and appointed government positions on Long Island last year. But their arrival has not changed the widespread economic disadvantages their female colleagues face, according to the data.

The disparities exist largely because women hold fewer high-paying positions and accrue less overtime pay than men — especially in police departments, where the pay differences are among the greatest, the data show.

Researchers, union leaders and labor attorneys attributed the gaps to factors including the caregiving responsibilities borne largely by women, stereotypes that have portrayed physical, higher-risk jobs as inappropriate for them and gender discrimination that excludes or disadvantages them in the workplace. Civil service requirements may exacerbate the gap, officials said.

The challenges are reflected in the experiences of women who have worked for Long Island’s municipal governments and said having children cut their earnings and curtailed their professional ambitions.

“I took the [Civil Service promotion] test all the way up until the time that I became a mom,” said Carolyn Corcoran, a retired Suffolk County deputy sheriff investigator. Corcoran, 55, adopted a daughter as a single mother in 2006. She never took the test again.

“I didn’t want to work all different shifts and different commands,” she said. “I wanted to be home as much as I could.”

Newsday's analysis showed that female full-time employees are paid less than men in each of the 17 governments studied. The greatest average gaps, rounded to the nearest $100, are:

$50,400 in Suffolk County

$42,700 in Glen Cove

$42,100 in Nassau County

$39,900 in Shelter Island

$33,900 in Long Beach

The smallest gap is $7,000 in North Hempstead.

In 2011, female full-time employees of the municipal governments made on average $33,800 less than men. The gap grew in four of the next six years. In 2017 it was $36,000.

The widening disparities could signal that the salaries of men in top-paying positions are pulling away from those of women in lower-paying jobs, said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, who pushed successfully last year for legislation in Suffolk that prohibits employers from asking about job candidates' salary histories

"I'd imagine some of the higher-paid salaries in law enforcement are going up ... at a faster rate than some of the other civil service titles," he said.

Closing the pay gap will require women to speak up about the issue, said Helen Ebbert, a retired Nassau County 911 call operator who led a successful class action lawsuit in 2005 against the county over gender pay discrimination.

“Women have to stop being afraid," said Ebbert, 70, of Seaford. "The minute they see something wrong, they have to say something."

Job Titles and Gender

From 2011 to 2017, women made up more than 90 percent of clerk typists, stenographers and legal secretaries working in local county and municipal offices. Men made up more than 90 percent of police lieutenants, sanitation workers and building inspectors. The male-dominated jobs typically pay tens of thousands of dollars more than the jobs held mostly by women.

As a result, women made up about 37 percent of full-time, full-year workers in towns, cities and the two counties from 2011 to 2017, but they represented 4 percent of those who made $200,000 or more annually and 62 percent of those who made $50,000 or less.

Julia Bear, a professor at Stony Brook University who has studied the gender pay gap, said stereotypes about which jobs are appropriate for women or for men may contribute to the disparity.

“Stereotypical notions of masculinity and femininity run very deep,” Bear said.

Alan Schneider, former Suffolk County Department of Civil Service personnel director, said relatively few women take civil service exams to be police officers, the most prevalent job title in the county government.

“It was not looked upon as a job that women went into,” Schneider said of once-common attitudes about police work. “You just didn’t see women.”

Women in lower-paying jobs Long Island government jobs are starkly divided by gender, and jobs held mostly by men typically pay more than jobs held mostly by women. Hover for details.

At the same time, few men take civil service exams for the county’s clerical jobs, he said.

From 2011 to 2017, women made up about 12 percent of Suffolk police officers and 99 percent of senior clerk typists, data analyzed by Newsday show.

For women who work in fields dominated by men, their minority status can present additional obstacles.

“As a woman, you have to kind of prove that you know what you’re doing and you’re good at your job, whereas with a man it’s already a given,” said Andrea Schriefer, a Nassau County Police Department paramedic, a job held mostly by men.

“Sometimes you’re not taken as seriously," Schriefer, 45, of Franklin Square, said. "So I think it’s more important for women to have that command presence … to be assertive."

The gap also separates the pay of men and women who do the same or similar work for the governments studied, the data show.

As police officers, the most prevalent full-time job in the governments, for example, women make $10,100 less in total pay on average than men in that same title, according to the data.

Not all of the disparities can be explained by women having less work experience on average than men, the data show.

To estimate work experience, Newsday calculated the years employees worked since the date they joined the New York State and Local Retirement System, one of New York’s government pension systems.

Women who held the Nassau job title Probation Officer 1 from 2011 and 2017, for example, joined the state pension system on average 1.1 years earlier than men in the title but received $1,500 less in total annual pay.

The pay gap in that title and others is rooted in differences in overtime pay, the data show.

Eighty percent of male full-time workers in town, city and county jobs received overtime in 2017, compared with 46 percent of women. The average overtime pay men received was $16,400; the women were paid $7,100.

Average annual pay gaps within job titles In many Long Island government jobs, women make less than men who do the same or similar work. Women

Women Men

Officials who oversee unionized workforces said the overtime pay gap is likely the product of individual choice, as they typically have little say in who gets to work the extra hours.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said his department has “zero” discretion in assigning overtime. Officers with seniority have the first chance to work overtime, he said. After that, officers who have worked less overtime than others that year are offered the chance, he said. Except during emergencies, it is up to officers to accept or decline.

The consistency of the overtime pay gap across the governments studied raises questions, Bear of Stony Brook said.

“If the overtime pay gap is really purely a preferential issue … then I don’t find it particularly concerning,” she said. But, noting the common expectation that women will prioritize their families over their careers, she said: “our choices may be influenced in ways in which we don’t really realize.”

Dan Levler, president of the Suffolk Association of Municipal Employees, the largest of the county’s labor unions, said many female workers are single parents hard-pressed to take on extra work.

“It's not that they couldn't do the overtime because they're female, it's that they can’t because they're also primary caregivers and have to pick up their kids and deal with their home life,” he said.

Corcoran, the retired Suffolk deputy sheriff investigator, who now lives in Summerville, South Carolina, said this was the case for her.

“I used to work a fair amount of overtime, again up until the point when I became a mom. And then I tried to work as little overtime as possible,” she said.

Civil Service Rules

Officials and union leaders said Civil Service rules intended to level the playing field in government employment may actually widen the pay gap.

Schneider said governments in Nassau and Suffolk can select only from the top three scorers on civil service tests when filling a vacancy in many positions, which makes diversifying male-centric jobs difficult.

Jerry Laricchiuta, president of Nassau's Civil Service Employees Association, said Civil Service regulations have historically given men an advantage over women. For example, the Nassau title of clerk pays more than the title of clerk typist even though the jobs involve largely the same work, he said.

“Back in the 1960s men didn’t type. So men got the clerk jobs without the typing,” he said. “It was totally acceptable to create a job that had less qualifications but higher pay, because men were supposed to make more than women."

Smallest pay gap among most common jobs

According to Nassau Civil Service records obtained by Newsday through Freedom of Information Law requests, the title clerk II has a higher pay grade than clerk typist II, and clerk III has a higher pay grade than clerk typist III. The pay grades have not been changed since 1967, a civil service official said.

The regulations are "old, antiquated, and they were written in favor of men,” Laricchiuta said, adding the Nassau County Civil Service Commission should review job titles to identify disparities between the pay of similar jobs held mostly by women or men.

Louis D. Stober, Jr., an attorney who represents the Nassau CSEA and has represented clients with equal pay claims against Long Island governments, said the county's last comprehensive review of job classifications and pay grades was conducted in 1968.

"That was supposed to equalize the pay" of similar jobs, "which it obviously didn't, but it did make things better," he said.

"They have not done a similar job study since 1968, and it's way overdue," he said.

Martha Krisel, the Nassau County Civil Service Commission Executive Director, did not respond to requests for comment.

Officials and union leaders said Civil Service rules and union contracts may also help explain the gaps shown in the data between the base pay of men and women in the same job title, such as Corcoran's former Suffolk title, Deputy Sheriff Investigator I. From 2011 to 2017, women in that title made on average $27,500 less in total pay than men and $25,100 less in overtime, the data show. The women also joined the state pension system on average 2.1 years later.

John Becker, president of the Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs Police Benevolent Association, said deputy sheriffs with identical job titles might have different responsibilities or schedules, and receive different base pay as a result.

Police Departments

Police departments are among the key agencies driving the pay gap wider in Long Island county, town and city governments, data show.

Suffolk and Nassau counties, the cities of Glen Cove and Long Beach, and five East End towns have police departments. These municipalities' average pay gap from 2011 to 2017 was $35,600, according to Newsday's analysis. In the eight towns without police departments, the average gap was $13,100.

Law enforcement jobs are among the highest-paid in Long Island government, but women hold few top positions, the data show. In the Suffolk County Police Department, women made up 21 percent of full-time workers from 2011 to 2017, but 4 percent of those making $200,000 or more, and 81 percent of those making $50,000 or less.

In 2018, the Suffolk County Legislature confirmed Geraldine Hart as police commissioner, the first woman to hold the post. The department did not make Hart or other officials available for interviews.

Police pay gaps Municipalities with police departments (in blue) have wider gender pay gaps than those without (amber)

Men hold most of the sworn officer positions — those that involve carrying a firearm — in the county, town and city police departments, while women dominate in clerical roles, data show.

From 2014 to 2017, 33 people worked full time for a full year as captains in the Suffolk police department, making on average $207,400. All were men. In that same period, 65 people worked full time for a full year as principal clerks, receiving on average $59,000. All were women.

The pay gap also exists within some of the most common police jobs. Of the 1,511 people who worked full time for all of 2017 as Suffolk police officers, 193 were women. The women joined the state pension system 1.3 years later than the men on average and were paid on average $14,100 less, including $8,600 less in overtime.

Possible Bias

Officials and researchers said gender discrimination may also contribute to the municipal government pay gap.

“Whenever you’re looking at issues like this, you cannot discount the possibility of discrimination,” Bellone said. "There may be discriminatory impact without there even being an intent.”

Chandra Childers, a researcher at the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, a Washington D.C. think tank, said women who seek work in male-dominated fields can “face harassment and abuse, which often pushes them back out.”

Discrimination has been a central contention in decades of lawsuits brought by female employees of Long Island’s municipal and county governments over the gender pay gap, records show.

In 1984, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees led a class action lawsuit against Nassau County on behalf of female workers, alleging that the county intentionally paid workers less in jobs held mostly by women than in jobs held mostly by men. In 1992, a U.S. District Court judge ruled against the plaintiffs except regarding the pay of police detention aides.

In 2005, Ebbert, the former Nassau 911 call operator, led a class action lawsuit on behalf of about 150 female 911 operators against Nassau, alleging the county paid them $10,000 less on average than male fire communication technicians for the same work.

“Everybody was afraid they were going to lose their job," Ebbert said of the women who joined the lawsuit. But “I thought it was illegal, and we needed to do something about it."

In 2012, a federal court ordered the county to pay the 911 operators $7 million in back pay. The county acknowledged no wrongdoing in the settlement.

Later that year, male 911 operators brought a successful lawsuit against Nassau to bring their back pay in line with their female colleagues, as the women’s settlement had created a new, reversed, pay disparity between the male and female 911 operators.

The pay gap is a less common subject of legal action than other types of gender discrimination, labor attorneys and officials said, as many women do not know that they are being paid less than their male colleagues, and those who do may be afraid to address the issue.

“It takes courage to come forward,” said Kevin Berry, director of the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in New York, which investigates workplace discrimination complaints.

The complaints that are filed often end in settlements that come with non-disclosure agreements, which makes it difficult to assess the extent of the problem, attorneys said.

Nassau Police Commissioner Ryder said the work environment is changing.

“Good old boys club — was there once that world? Absolutely,” he said of the police department. “But we’ve moved out of the 70s and 80s [and] it’s not even remotely accepted in this department."

Solutions

To address gender pay gaps, lawmakers across New York State in recent years have pushed for laws prohibiting employers from asking job candidates about their prior salaries.

“Since women historically have been underpaid, the basis of setting a salary for bringing somebody in shouldn’t be what they were previously making,” Bellone said.

The Suffolk legislature last year passed a law banning salary history questions. New York City and Westchester County have enacted similar laws in the past two years, and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo proposed a statewide ban on salary history questions in April. The state legislature has not yet voted on the proposal, a Cuomo spokeswoman said.

Nassau County does not prohibit employers from inquiring about job candidates’ salary histories, county spokesman Karen Contino said.

Recruiting a more diverse pool of job candidates may also help mitigate the division of men and women into different jobs, officials said. A 1986 consent decree between Suffolk County and the U.S. Department of Justice required the county police department to do so, which has had some success, Schneider said.

“When you start out with a police force that’s 95 to maybe 98 percent male, and eventually the women start coming in at the bottom, it takes a long time for women to get up at the top,” he said.

Elected officials said appointing qualified women to top government posts may also help.

“It’s incredibly important to set the tone from the top,” Nassau County Executive Curran said, noting that half of her deputy county executives are women.

“It’s not because they’re women, it’s because they’re the right people for the job,” she said.