Former North Hempstead Democratic Party leader Gerard Terry admitted Thursday to failing to pay nearly all his federal income taxes over an 18-year period.

Terry was arrested in January by agents of the IRS Criminal Investigation Division and the FBI and was charged with one count of tax evasion and one count of obstructing the Internal Revenue Service.

As part of a deal, Terry, of Roslyn, 63, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Central Islip to the tax evasion charge. Prosecutors said he owes $1.4 million in taxes plus interest and will have to pay it back.

Eastern District prosecutor Artie McConnell said in court papers that despite making over $250,000-a-year since 2000 Terry only paid $9,000 in federal taxes.

Under federal law Terry faces up to 5 years in prison, but prosecutors said that under sentencing guidelines they believed he would probably get between 30 and 36 months in prison.

“I knowingly and willfully” failed to pay taxes from 2000 to 2017, Terry said in court. During this period, “I consistently filed my taxes late or not all . . . Substantially most of my taxes were not paid.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert set sentencing for February. Seybert said Terry also faces up to a $100,000 fine and 3 years of supervised release after serving his prison term.

Terry’s attorney, Stephen Scaring of Garden City, said afterward that his client “took the plea because he is guilty.” But there are “a lot of mitigating factors that will result in leniency,” Scaring said.

Terry did not comment.

McConnell also declined to comment after the hearing.

Much of Terry’s income, according to officials and public records, came from public positions he held, including as a lawyer for the Democratic commissioner at the Nassau County Board of Elections; attorney for the North Hempstead Board of Zoning Appeals; counsel to the North Hempstead Town attorney; and as attorney for the Freeport Community Development Agency, the Roosevelt Library board, the Long Beach Housing Authority, the Village of Port Washington and the Village of Manorhaven.

At the time of Terry’s arrest, officials said, “Terry routinely failed to file personal . . . tax returns,” and when questioned by the IRS, he filed forms years late that contained false information and failed to report income accurately.

Also, to prevent the IRS from seizing his assets, officials said, Terry cashed $500,000 worth of wages or compensation checks, rather than depositing them in a bank; deposited only a minimum amount of cash in bank accounts to cover regular expenses and luxury purchases; and created and used a checking account in the name of a fictitious person.

Terry has blamed his failure to pay taxes because of a “cascading series of serious” health problems.

Terry also has pleaded guilty to a separate state tax case.

In September, Terry pleaded guilty in Nassau County Criminal Court to failing to file a 2010 state tax return for personal income and to not paying more than $3,000 in state taxes.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The judge in that case said he expected to impose a sentence of up to 6 months in jail and 5 years of probation. The state sentence would probably run concurrently with any federal sentence, officials with the district attorney’s office said at the time.

In January 2016, before officials publicly announced they were investigating him, Newsday reported that Terry had run up nearly $1.4 million in tax debt.