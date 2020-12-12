TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Family burned out of home gets check from guardians association

Idea McCollough, third from right holding check, of

Idea McCollough, third from right holding check, of the Nassau County Guardians Association, presents Desiree Darrell, far right, and her mother a check for $1,100 on Saturday in Roosevelt. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Print

The gloomy Saturday turned a little brighter for Desiree Darrell when the Nassau County Guardians Association showed up at her door with a check for $1,100.

The guardian association, a fraternal organization of the Nassau County Police Department, presented her family with the check to help them rebuild their Roosevelt house that burned down Oct. 15.

"It was just so devastating. I couldn’t even walk," Darrell recalled Saturday of the fire in the house where she had lived for 51 years. "I collapsed in my girlfriend’s arms when I saw that."

The family has been living in a temporary home in Roosevelt.

"It’s like you never feel at home," said Darrell, 55. "Any little thing you get back, whether it be a ring, a picture [or] a photograph, you just cherish [it] so much because you are trying to get your life [back]. Everything’s in that house, everything you know. So it's very disheartening."

The association gave Darrell the check after one of its members heard about the family’s displacement.

The family, after all, needed "a little cheering" this holiday season, said Ieda McCullough, the association’s president.

"We fundraise throughout the year," McCullough said. "We try to enhance the African American community in some kind of way. We’d like to give back."

Darrell said she’s grateful for the support from the association's members.

"They look out for somebody in the community," she said. "I know a lot of them are part of the police force. It makes me feel great. There’s so much love out here, you know, especially this time of the year."

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com

Nassau top stories

Nassau County police at the scene of an Police: Man shot elderly woman, then himself 
Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of pediatric infectious diseases Vaccine coming, but it won't be for those under age 16
Voters cast their vote at Mattituck-Cutchogue Jr. Sr. How Long Island voted: Inside the 2020 numbers
Free COVID-19 testing provided by Northwell Health, Suffolk Officials: COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations up in NY
Ballots are sorted at the Nassau County Board Brown: On Long Island, purple reigns
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo delivers a COVID-19 update Cuomo: NYC indoor restaurant dining to be suspended
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search