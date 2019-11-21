Gillen concedes Hempstead supervisor race

Hempstead Republican Receiver of Taxes Don Clavin won the town supervisor race over Democratic incumbent Laura Gillen after a count of absentee ballots gave him a lead of more than 1,600 votes.

Clavin secured the unofficial win after nearly 6,000 absentee ballots and affidavits were counted Tuesday, adding an additional 260 votes to Clavin’s final lead of 1,650 votes.

He will be sworn in Jan. 2 at Hempstead Town Hall. He previously served as receiver of taxes for the past 18 years.

"I wish the current Supervisor, Laura Gillen, well and I look forward to working closely with her to facilitate a smooth and orderly transition,” Clavin said.

Clavin was elected to a two-year term as supervisor, defeating Gillen at the end of her first term and the only Democrat elected supervisor in more than a century. He joins a Republican board including Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby as the only sitting Democrat, who had campaigned for Clavin.

Gillen conceded Thursday, after waiting until all votes were counted. She said she condemned Clavin’s campaign, which she said “distorted my record of cutting taxes,” but said she must “respect the Democratic process.”

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the first Democratic Supervisor in 112 years,” Gillen said. “To those who supported my good government initiatives and fight against corruption, I am disappointed to say we fell just short.”

Clavin thanked Gillen for her service with the town and thanked residents for voting him into office.

“Residents are going to have a voice and be included. We want to provide the best government to residents we can provide,” Clavin said. “I am dedicated to an inclusive and forward-thinking administration that will focus on providing the best government services at the lowest possible cost. I also want to ensure that all neighbors of our community have a voice in the process and have a stake in governmental decision-making."

Gillen said she would “transition the office in an orderly and professional manner.”

“Unlike the transition after I was elected when nearly 200 transfers, raises and promotions at the eleventh hour were approved in order to secure favors and benefits for future political gain at taxpayer expense,” Gillen said, comparing herself to her predecessor, former Republican Supervisor Anthony Santino.