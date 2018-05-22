Brothers Nathaniel, Daniel and Robert Coles became partners more than three centuries ago of what was to become part of Glen Cove — the Musquito Cove Plantation.

On Wednesday, bricks honoring the Coles’ descendants will be among hundreds in a walkway leading to a new granite monument that officials will dedicate at Mill Pond Park in honor of the city’s 350th anniversary.

The dedication of what’s being called Heritage Garden kicks off six days of celebrating how on May 24, 1668, Joseph Carpenter of Rhode Island purchased land in what is now Glen Cove from members of the Matinecock Indian tribe. The Coles brothers became plantation partners later in November 1668 with each proprietor receiving “woodlot, pasture land, and meadow,” according to “A History of Glen Cove.”

Cathy Coles Tedesco, 44, grew up in Seattle and only lived in Glen Cove to attend college at the Webb Institute. But when she heard about the Heritage Garden she purchased five bricks with the names of Coles family members and spouses, with one a Father’s Day present for her dad, Robert Edward Coles, a direct descendant of Robert Coles of Musquito Cove Plantation. A city-commissioned anniversary committee that planned and raised money for events sold the bricks.

“This is a family that has been in Glen Cove for a long time, and I thought it was an important thing to do,” said Coles Tedesco, who will not be attending the ceremony.

Nearly 200 people and companies bought bricks, raising more than $30,000 for the Glen Cove 350 celebrations, which are privately funded, said Jacquelyn Yonick, who chairs the special events committee of Glen Cove 350. The committee has raised more than $60,000, she said. Fundraising events and cash donations from area businesses and residents — as well as in-kind donations — are paying for the celebrations, city spokeswoman Lisa Travatello said.

Among the bricks are four the city purchased to honor the four Glen Cove residents who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks: Edward J. Lehman, who worked for Aon Corp., Matthew T. McDermott, a partner at the Cantor Fitzgerald financial services firm, John F. Puckett, a Windows on the World staff member, and Joseph J. Zuccala, a Fuji Bank consultant.

A few bricks are inscribed with “Happy birthday, Glen Cove.” One, from the city’s veterans affairs director and former city Councilman Tony Jimenez and his family, says “Glen Cove You Have Been Good to Us.”

Lauren Wasserfall, a beautification commission member and resident who led the Heritage Garden project, called the bricks “a testimonial to the heritage of the many families that made Glen Cove what it is today.”

Sheryl Goodine bought a brick that honors her late husband. It states “GOODINE FAMILY JEROME SR. 1ST BLACK FIREMAN.” Jerome Goodine Sr. joined the Glen Cove Volunteer Fire Department in the early 1970s, when Sheryl Goodine’s father, James Davis, then president of the local NAACP chapter, urged him to apply, said Goodine, 67, who grew up in Glen Cove but now lives in Westbury. She also bought a brick to honor Davis.

“I wanted my husband to be recognized for the sacrifices he made to become a firefighter,” she said. “Being the first, he of course he had to prove he was just as capable of saving lives and protecting the community as every other firefighter.”