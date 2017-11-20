TODAY'S PAPER
Glen Cove City Council OKs new monument to honor WWII vets

The new monument, which will be placed outside the gate of Morgan Memorial Park, will include at least 174 names of World War II veterans.

By David Olson  david.olson@newsday.com
The Glen Cove City Council Tuesday approved a bid by a Glen Head company to design, manufacture and install a memorial to World War II veterans.

The granite monument will replace a wooden memorial that was erected in the 1940s in the city’s Landing neighborhood, but “went into a state of disrepair in the ‘60s,” Korean War veteran Ben Farnan, 86, said in an interview last month. Farnan established a committee to create a new memorial.

The new monument, which will be placed outside the gate of Morgan Memorial Park, will include at least 174 names of World War II veterans from the adjoining Landing neighborhood. There will be room on the monument for more names, in case the committee becomes aware of more World War II veterans, Farnan said.

North Shore Monuments’ bid of $31,960 was the lowest of three submitted, said city spokeswoman Lisa Travatello. The others were for $36,250 and $44,955.

Most of the money for the monument will come from a state grant.

