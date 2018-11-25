The Glen Cove City Council is to consider Tuesday a replacement for Councilman Michael Zangari , who resigned his post, citing health reasons.

In a statement read by City Clerk Tina Pemberton at the Nov. 20 council work session, Zangari said that for the past few months he has been receiving treatment for cancer and “unfortunately recent test results have revealed that a more aggressive treatment plan prior to surgery is needed and will result in an extended period of post-operative recovery."

"As a result of my medical condition, I must now dedicate 100 percent of my energy on my health and family," he said in the letter.

Zangari said in an interview that “a very aggressive bladder cancer” was discovered after a June biopsy.

“I can’t devote the time I used to to the people of Glen Cove,” he said.

After Zangari’s statement was read, Councilman Joseph Capobianco, a Republican, proposed that Donna McNaughton, the chairwoman of the zoning board of appeals, replace Zangari, 59, who was elected to the council as a Republican last year after running unsuccessfully as a Democrat in 2015.

Democratic Mayor Timothy Tenke suggested that he “also would possibly like to put some names up” for consideration and proposed discussing potential successors for Zangari at the Dec. 4 work session.

Capobianco said “we need to get a replacement as quickly as possible” and would put McNaughton’s name up for a vote on Tuesday.

“You know this person, you’ve worked with her,” Capobianco said. “She’s a level-headed person you thought highly enough to appoint chairman of the zoning board” in early 2018.

Capobianco said in an interview that because Zangari is a Republican, McNaughton, a Republican, should replace him.

“The electorate elected a Republican and those wishes should be honored,” he said.

McNaughton, 72, an attorney, said in an interview that she is an eighth-generation Glen Cove resident who for years has been involved with city government and with non-profits such as the Glen Cove YMCA. She unsuccessfully ran for the council in the early 1990s on the GOP slate with Capobianco.

“I care about Glen Cove,” she said. “I know a lot of people. I care about all their concerns and I try to be fair.”