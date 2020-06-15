A man drowned in a Glen Cove pool Sunday evening after he and his son were found unresponsive in a pool, Nassau police said.

Police were called to a Glen Cove home shortly after 5 p.m. where the 54-year-old man and his 12-year-old son had been swimming. The pair were pulled from the water and given CPR, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The boy was also taken to a local hospital for medical attention. His condition was not immediately clear.

Police did not release the name of the man or his son. The investigation is continuing.

