Man drowns in Glen Cove pool, son taken to hospital, police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A man drowned in a Glen Cove pool Sunday evening after he and his son were found unresponsive in a pool, Nassau police said.

Police were called to a Glen Cove home shortly after 5 p.m. where the 54-year-old man and his 12-year-old son had been swimming. The pair were pulled from the water and given CPR, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The boy was also taken to a local hospital for medical attention. His condition was not immediately clear.

Police did not release the name of the man or his son. The investigation is continuing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

