TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
81° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Schumer calls for extending Glen Cove ferry service deadline

Officials say the city is at risk of having to return $16 million in federal funds if ferry service does not launch by January.

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com
Print

Sen. Chuck Schumer on Monday called for a one-year deadline extension to get ferry service operating at Glen Cove and avoid having to return $16 million in federal funds.

Speaking at a news conference in front of Glen Cove’s ferry terminal, Schumer (D-N.Y.) said clawing back the money would hurt the city’s taxpayers by making them pay for a facility that is already built.

“This clawback is nasty, and it makes no sense,” Schumer said. “Glen Cove’s hard work should be rewarded, not penalized.”

The Federal Highway Administration set a Jan. 1, 2019, deadline for ferry service to begin. The ferry is a key component of the Garvies Point development that is rising along the waterfront.

“I will not let them take back this money,” Schumer said.

Glen Cove Mayor Timothy Tenke said he is looking for additional subsidies for a ferry operator from state and federal sources.

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Nicholas Weber during the Suffolk Division I Drug dealer pleads guilty to selling heroin in OD death
Alain Kaloyeros, center, exits a federal courthouse Feds: Kaloyeros' motive was to win favor with guv
Mr. Met will be at Dadfest June 23 'Dadfest' coming to the Coliseum
David S. Mack, left, Peter Florey, and Patricia Mack, McDonald, Florey possible MTA appointees
Jose Franco-Martinez, 53, will be arraigned Cops ID woman found fatally stabbed at Belmont Park
The Roslyn Highlands and Roslyn Rescue Fire Departments Officials: Driver flees police, crashes into building