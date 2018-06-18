Sen. Chuck Schumer on Monday called for a one-year deadline extension to get ferry service operating at Glen Cove and avoid having to return $16 million in federal funds.

Speaking at a news conference in front of Glen Cove’s ferry terminal, Schumer (D-N.Y.) said clawing back the money would hurt the city’s taxpayers by making them pay for a facility that is already built.

“This clawback is nasty, and it makes no sense,” Schumer said. “Glen Cove’s hard work should be rewarded, not penalized.”

The Federal Highway Administration set a Jan. 1, 2019, deadline for ferry service to begin. The ferry is a key component of the Garvies Point development that is rising along the waterfront.

“I will not let them take back this money,” Schumer said.

Glen Cove Mayor Timothy Tenke said he is looking for additional subsidies for a ferry operator from state and federal sources.