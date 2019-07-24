Glen Cove city officials approved a ferry operator to provide commuter service into New York City — a plan that has gained support from one of President Donald Trump’s golf courses.

The city council voted Tuesday to begin negotiating with Hornblower NY, one of two companies interested in running the ferry. Mayor Timothy Tenke said they’re still discussing ticket prices, possible routes and schedules, but expect to have a contract finalized by October.

Hornblower submitted an operating proposal to the city last month. It includes a letter in support from the general manager of Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx.

“A ferry from Glen Cove to Manhattan with a stop at Ferry Point would reduce commuting time, relieve congestion on existing LIRR lines and decrease traffic on multiple roadways,” the letter, dated March 15, reads. “The benefits of more direct access to Manhattan opens doors to not only more job opportunities and a shorter commuting time, but also offers easier access to entertainment and culture for Glen Cove residents.”

Eric Breen, who owns East Northport-based Marine Interface that is partnering with Hornblower on the project, said they’re now considering routes to the Bronx where commuters can transfer to a NYC Ferry, which also is operated by Hornblower. A terminal exists at Soundview in the Bronx and one is planned to open in 2021 at Ferry Point Park.

“We’re looking at shorter runs, so we can do more runs in the morning and afternoon,” Breen said.

Shea Thorvaldsen, a consultant for Glen Cove, said at a pre-council meeting last month that he thought Hornblower’s proposed rate of $1,200 per hour was too high and not “fiscally responsible” for the city. He recommended at the time that the city council attempt to negotiate with New York Water Taxi, which submitted a bid of $950 per hour.

The city went in favor of Hornblower because New York Water Taxi would not be able to provide as many trips out of Glen Cove, Tenke said. A New York Water Taxi ferry would also have to travel from Brooklyn to get to Glen Cove every morning and the company would charge the city for that travel time, making the prices more comparable to Hornblower's, Tenke said.

Thorvaldsen had also proposed launching fall ferry service to begin as early as August, but that idea has also been nixed, according to Tenke. The council is now looking to start in April ahead of the May 2020 date mandated by the Federal Highway Administration, which provided funding for the ferry project.