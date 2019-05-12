TODAY'S PAPER
Glen Cove City Council to vote on yacht cruises from ferry terminal

Allowing cruises from the unused terminal could generate $15,000 to $20,000 a year for the city, the deputy mayor said.

Manhattan bound commuters load onto a ferry at the Glen Cove Ferry Terminal, Monday, July 10, 2017. The terminal is one of the sites from which the MTA is offering ferry rides to commuters. Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
The Glen Cove City Council is to vote on a resolution Tuesday to authorize a yacht cruise company to operate out of the city’s ferry terminal building.

The agreement would let Northport-based Eastern Star Cruises use one of the three boat basins at the terminal for a year with an option to renew. Eastern Star has operated out of Chelsea Piers in Manhattan for the past 16 years and now hopes to run cruises into Long Island Sound, the company’s vice president and event coordinator Laurie Kutscera said.

The yacht would dock at the ferry terminal, which briefly ran a commuter ferry service to Manhattan in the summer of 2017 during track outages at Penn Station, but has otherwise sat empty since it was completed in 2016. Glen Cove Deputy Mayor Maureen Basdavanos said the yacht service agreement should generate between $15,000 and $20,000 a year for the city.

“We’re very excited to see it being used especially now with the summer season coming up,” Basdavanos said. “This is a nice way to ease into utilizing the terminal again before we actually have our commuter service.”

The city issued a request for proposal April 1 to obtain a commuter ferry operator. Submissions are due Tuesday.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachel Uda on June

Rachel Uda covers Oyster Bay and Glen Cove.

