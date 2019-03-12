Firefighters from multiple departments battled a large structure fire in Glen Cove late Monday night, a Nassau County fire dispatcher said.

More than dozen fire departments sent crews to 26 Morris Ave. on Monday night, the dispatcher said.

A dispatcher with the Glen Cove Fire Department said shortly after midnight that there were no reported injuries and the fire was still burning.

No additional information was immediately available about the fire, including the time it started.

Public records show that Cove Plumbing Supply Co., Inc. is at the address.