A historic Glen Cove mansion was destroyed by a stubborn, raging fire early Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the stately Ridge Road home in the city’s Red Spring Colony around 1:30 a.m. after a house sitter called 911, Glen Cove Mayor Timothy Tenke said.

“The wind, temperatures and low water pressure all contributed to the loss of the house,” said Tenke, who went to the scene.

He said he was told by fire officials that the cause of the blaze was electrical, and the house is a total loss.

“It was a big and bad fire,” he said.

Glen Cove, Glen Head, Locust Valley, Jericho and Syosset were among the dozen fire departments that responded, officials said.

A Glen Cove fire department spokesman said it took firefighters nearly 13 hours to put out the blaze.

The 120-year-old, two-story home had an assessed value of $1.6 million in 2017, records show. It featured 11 bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The owners could not be reached for comment.