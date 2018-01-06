TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 12° Good Evening
Few Clouds 12° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Historic Glen Cove mansion destroyed by fire, mayor says

“It was a big and bad fire,” Mayor Timothy Tenke said.

The cold hindered firefighters trying to put out

The cold hindered firefighters trying to put out a blaze that destroyed a 120-year-old mansion in Glen Cove early Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, officials said. Photo Credit: Timothy Tenke

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A historic Glen Cove mansion was destroyed by a stubborn, raging fire early Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the stately Ridge Road home in the city’s Red Spring Colony around 1:30 a.m. after a house sitter called 911, Glen Cove Mayor Timothy Tenke said.

“The wind, temperatures and low water pressure all contributed to the loss of the house,” said Tenke, who went to the scene.

He said he was told by fire officials that the cause of the blaze was electrical, and the house is a total loss.

“It was a big and bad fire,” he said.

Glen Cove, Glen Head, Locust Valley, Jericho and Syosset were among the dozen fire departments that responded, officials said.

A Glen Cove fire department spokesman said it took firefighters nearly 13 hours to put out the blaze.

The 120-year-old, two-story home had an assessed value of $1.6 million in 2017, records show. It featured 11 bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms.

The owners could not be reached for comment.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Newly sworn-in Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini Brown: Sini’s big week
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during De Blasio previews Albany agenda
A man spreads ice melt in the parking Forecast: Wind chill brings subzero temperatures
Below-freezing temperatures and wind chills as low as Frozen pipes can be more common in raised homes
Mega Millions lottery tickets at a Pilot travel Mega Millions winner in Fla.; Powerball drawing next
Major delays are affecting passengers at John F. Hours-long delays plague JFK after storm
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE