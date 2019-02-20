TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
27° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Ex-Glen Cove Mayor Reginald Spinello announces another run for office

Spinello, an Independence Party member, wiill challenge current Mayor Timothy Tenke.

Then-Glen Cove Mayor Reginald Spinello, seen here on

Then-Glen Cove Mayor Reginald Spinello, seen here on Dec. 12, 2017, at the old Coles School in Glen Cove.  He announced he will again run for the city's top office. Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
Print

Former Glen Cove Mayor Reginald Spinello, who served two terms before he was narrowly defeated by current mayor Timothy Tenke, announced Tuesday he would launch another bid for the office. 

Spinello, an Independence Party member, will run on the Republican, Independence and Conservative party lines in the Nov. 5 election. He’s backed by the Nassau County Republican Committee, which also slated the five Republican incumbents and a challenger for the seven-member City Council, the committee announced Tuesday.

“I’m very proud of the things we accomplished under my administration,” Spinello said. “I’m looking forward to returning and serving my constituents.”

Spinello, 66, was a member of the City Council before he ran for mayor in 2013. He beat then-incumbent Democrat Ralph Suozzi by 74 votes and won reelection two years later against former Councilman Anthony Gallo, capturing 56 percent of the vote.

In the last mayoral race, Spinello lost by three votes to Tenke, who ran on the Democratic, Working Families and Women’s Equality lines, but said he’s confident he can prevail this time around.

Tenke declined to comment on the election.

Spinello described himself as a centrist who “leans to the right.” He’s been endorsed by the Republicans in his previous campaigns and in 2015 was also cross-endorsed by the Nassau County Democratic Party.  

Spinello cited his involvement with two development projects, the $1 billion Garvies Point waterfront development and the Village Square project. He said he wants to return to office to see them completed.

“I have unfinished business in Glen Cove,” Spinello said.

Headshot

Rachel Uda covers Oyster Bay and Glen Cove.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

In this courtroom drawing, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán Report: El Chapo juror read social media coverage
Ryan Fagen walks Beam, the Goldendoodle, as snow Forecast: Expect snowy, slippery evening commute
Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and wife, Witness: Linda Mangano ate, didn't work at venues
Long Beach's credit rating is now two steps Long Beach's credit rating downgraded
President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen arrives Michael Cohen's prison surrender delayed
Former New York City police officer Arthur Lomando Ex-NYPD cop from LI convicted in stabbing death