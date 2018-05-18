Glen Cove must allow Miami-based Monte Nido & Affiliates to convert a private home into a 14-bed residence for people with eating disorders, despite the City Council’s unanimous rejection of the facility, the New York State Office of Mental Health has decided.

“The win here is for the residents of Long Island,” including the nearly 100,000 people with eating disorders who experts say live on Long Island, said Jennifer Gallagher, chief development officer for Monte Nido.

Monte Nido successfully argued before mental health Commissioner Ann Marie T. Sullivan that the residence on St. Andrews Lane is covered under the state Padavan law, which limits a municipality’s ability to prohibit some types of group homes.

Under the law, the city can go to court to appeal.

On Feb. 20, the council rejected Monte Nido’s application to convert the three-story home into a facility for people with anorexia nervosa, bulimia and other disorders.

Tenke said at the time that the city would welcome an eating-disorders residence elsewhere in Glen Cove but that the group home “doesn’t seem like it would fit in with that neighborhood.”

Residents opposed to the plan have argued that the facility could reduce property values, would lead to increased traffic and would be out of character in a neighborhood with historic homes, especially with the 10 to 12 parking spaces Monte Nido plans to add on the 1.26-acre property.

The corner house is bordered by other homes but is across from Nassau Country Club and is a few hundred feet from a Long Island Rail Road station.

Gallagher said the company would work with residents to address concerns and reiterated that the home would have no signs or commercial lighting and would screen the parking area.

The residence would be the first adult facility of its kind on Long Island and only the second in the state, Gallagher said, referring to a 14-bed facility Monte Nido operates in Westchester County.