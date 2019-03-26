TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Glen Cove dies

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A young woman critically injured last month when she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Glen Cove died Tuesday morning in the hospital, Nassau police said.

Pinar Alkan of Glen Cove turned 26 during her hospital stay after the Feb. 19 accident on Brewster Avenue, police said, releasing her identity.

The 23-year-old woman who drove the 2005 Volkswagen that hit Alkan near the Glen Arms apartments about 8:10 p.m. stayed at the scene and was not suspected of criminality, police said.

Alkan had suffered critical head injuries; she was treated at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

