Glen Cove will spend more than $450,000 for pedestrian improvements downtown that will include more ramps at curbs so people with disabilities can navigate the area more safely and easily.

Most of the project’s $362,208 cost comes from federal funding, with $90,552 from a city match, said Ann Fangmann, executive director of the Glen Cove Community Development Agency.

The city council on March 27 approved the proposal of Brookhaven-based L.K. McLean Associates PC for $127,112 in engineering and design services for the project. The only work that likely will be completed this year is the preliminary design, Fangmann said.

A number of intersections downtown do not have curb cuts and ramps, she said. Some of those that do don’t adhere to standards required by the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, because, for example, they may not be wide enough or may have slopes that are too steep.

The funding also will pay to make crosswalks more visible, such as through repainting or by installing long-lasting thermoplastic paint, Fangmann said.