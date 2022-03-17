TODAY'S PAPER
Glen Cove Road in Old Westbury closed for accident investigation, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Glen Cove Road in Old Westbury was closed Thursday morning due to an accident investigation, causing traffic delays through the area.

Nassau County police said the road is closed in both directions between Hillside Avenue and the Long Island Expressway, and said Old Westbury police indicated the closure will be in place for an extended period of time.

Police said the accident was first reported at 9:18 a.m. Additional details were not immediately available.

Glen Cove Road is a major thoroughfare through that section of Nassau and it is heavily traveled.

Hasan Suleman, a 17-year-old student from The Wheatley School, was killed last week in a crash on Glen Cove Road near Hewlett Drive when police said the 2019 BMW he was driving crossed the median and collided head-on with a NICE bus.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

