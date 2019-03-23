TODAY'S PAPER
Glen Cove High student brought BB gun to school, officials say

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @Steffdaz
A Glen Cove High School student brought a BB gun to school Friday, officials said.

The 14-year-old student had the BB gun in his book bag, Glen Cove police said in an email Saturday. No criminal charges are being filed and no threats were made to the school or students, police said.

The BB gun was confiscated and the student's parents cooperated in the investigation, police said.

The incident was immediately reported, according to a message from the district sent to high school parents and guardians on Friday.

The BB gun "posed no threat to students or staff," the message stated.

"I want to emphasize that student safety is and will always be our priority," high school Principal Antonio Santana said in the message. "It is also important that we manage information that may not only give another impression, but may jeopardize the positive atmosphere we maintain at our high school."

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

