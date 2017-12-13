The Glen Cove City Council Nov. 28 unanimously approved an extension of a 15 percent reduction in taxes for veterans of the Cold War era.

The city in 2009 enacted the tax exemption for those who served in active duty in the military for more than a year between Sept. 2, 1945, and Dec. 26, 1991.

New York State had allowed local governments to exempt either 10 percent or 15 percent of taxes for Cold War-era veterans, but only for 10 years. In September, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed into law legislation that allows the exemption to continue as long as the veteran owns the property, if the local government or school district lifts the 10-year limit.

In Glen Cove, about 30 taxpayers have received the exemption, said Rosella Graziosi, a clerk in the city assessment office. Those veterans will receive letters of the lifting of the 10-year limit, she said. For more information, veterans can call 516-676-3564.