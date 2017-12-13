TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 21° Good Morning
Scattered Clouds 21° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Glen Cove City Council OKs extension of veterans' tax benefit

Glen Cove City Hall is pictured on Sept.

Glen Cove City Hall is pictured on Sept. 23, 2015. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Glen Cove City Council Nov. 28 unanimously approved an extension of a 15 percent reduction in taxes for veterans of the Cold War era.

The city in 2009 enacted the tax exemption for those who served in active duty in the military for more than a year between Sept. 2, 1945, and Dec. 26, 1991.

New York State had allowed local governments to exempt either 10 percent or 15 percent of taxes for Cold War-era veterans, but only for 10 years. In September, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed into law legislation that allows the exemption to continue as long as the veteran owns the property, if the local government or school district lifts the 10-year limit.

In Glen Cove, about 30 taxpayers have received the exemption, said Rosella Graziosi, a clerk in the city assessment office. Those veterans will receive letters of the lifting of the 10-year limit, she said. For more information, veterans can call 516-676-3564.

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com

David Olson covers the City of Glen Cove and Town of Oyster Bay, and he contributes to coverage of breaking news and the effects of gang violence on Long Island. He started at Newsday in 2015.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Emergency personnel respond to a crash on Sunrise Car swerves, flips over on Sunrise, cops say
Partly sunny skies with high temps in the NWS: Winds making it feel colder than freezing
Abass Ibrahim, 21, and Maryam Burkes, 19, were Cops: Skydiving couple used stolen credit card
Under Amityville village policy, full-time employees are allowed Village opts for Black Friday holiday over 9/11
The A. Holly Patterson campus in Uniondale, seen Developers seek tax breaks for housing project
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen here on Dec. Cuomo to announce business aid winners
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE