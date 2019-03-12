TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: Multiple fire departments respond to Glen Cove building blaze

The Cove Plumbing Supply Co. Inc. warehouse had a large blaze Monday night, officials said.

Firefighters at Cove Plumbing Supply Co. Inc. on

Firefighters at Cove Plumbing Supply Co. Inc. on Morris Avenue in Glen Cove on Monday night. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Firefighters from multiple departments battled a large structure fire in Glen Cove late Monday night, Nassau County fire officials said.

Twenty departments sent crews to the Cove Plumbing Supply Co. Inc. warehouse on Monday night, said Michael Uttaro, Nassau assistant chief fire marshal.

Propane and acetylene tanks were exploding at the site at 26 Morris Ave., Uttaro said. The site is in an industrial area on Glen Cove Creek.

A dispatcher with the Glen Cove Fire Department said shortly after midnight that there were no reported injuries and the fire was still burning.

Robert Marino, chief of the Glen Cove Fire Department, told News 12 Long Island that there was no one inside the building at the time.

“It’s got a lot of fire load content in there,” Marino said, referring to how much material could burn in the space. “We did the best we could with the conditions that we were met by.”

No additional information was available about the fire, including the time it started.

With Ellen Yan

