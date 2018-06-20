TODAY'S PAPER
Glen Cove proposes 35 percent increase in water rates

Mayor Timothy Tenke said the money would cover debt service and build a fund for future improvements.

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com
Glen Cove Mayor Timothy Tenke proposed a 35 percent water rate increase to cover debt service and to fund future capital water infrastructure projects at a Tuesday night City Council work session.

“We have a crisis . . . with our water system and we need to address it,” Tenke said.

Tenke said the city has not raised its water rates since 2004, and the increase would keep the fund self-sufficient. The increase would cost the average homeowner $6.72 per month, based on estimates by Glen Cove city staff.

“We want to start to build our water fund, which is only going to be used for . . . water projects,” Tenke said.

Councilwoman Pamela Panzenbeck said maybe the water rates should have been increased before, but they should not be raised by 35 percent all at once.

“I’d rather go with two smaller increases two years in a row,” Panzenbeck said.

