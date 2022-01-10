TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Glen Head Post Office closed due to 'partial roof damage,' official says

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The post office in Glen Head, a tiny North Shore hamlet, is shut due to "partial roof damage," a spokeswoman said.

Residential deliveries will continue, and customers who need stamps or other services can shop online or go to two nearby locations in Glenwood Landing and Greenvale, the spokeswoman said by email. The Postal Service's website is usps.com.

People who collect their mail at the Glen Head Post Office can still do so, she added.

No further details were immediately available.

"We received our mail every day; our mail service was not interrupted," said Margaret Dayre, who has lived in the hamlet for 18 years, and is the human resources administrator at its Gold Coast Public Library.

Steven Warshaw, a resident since 2007, and a Realtor who serves as the president of the Gold Coast Business Association, said in this close-knit community, "We know our mailmen; we wave to them."

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Nassau top stories

The entire ticket machine system went down around
LIRR: Ticket machines restored after systemwide outage
Scene of Sunday's head-on crash on Carmans Road
Driver killed in head-on Massapequa crash, police say
Shops along Birch Hill Road in Locust Valley,
Off the beaten path, Locust Valley relishes its 'old-town feel'
Najareet Barajas, of Levittown, center, and Nancy Barreno,
COVID-19 infections appear to be slowing down, state stats show
For the first time in Long Beach history,
Long Beach City Council now majority female for first time in city's history 
AP environmental science class taught by Michael Khan
Long Island schools No. 1 statewide on college-level coursework, exams
Didn’t find what you were looking for?