The post office in Glen Head, a tiny North Shore hamlet, is shut due to "partial roof damage," a spokeswoman said.

Residential deliveries will continue, and customers who need stamps or other services can shop online or go to two nearby locations in Glenwood Landing and Greenvale, the spokeswoman said by email. The Postal Service's website is usps.com.

People who collect their mail at the Glen Head Post Office can still do so, she added.

No further details were immediately available.

"We received our mail every day; our mail service was not interrupted," said Margaret Dayre, who has lived in the hamlet for 18 years, and is the human resources administrator at its Gold Coast Public Library.

Steven Warshaw, a resident since 2007, and a Realtor who serves as the president of the Gold Coast Business Association, said in this close-knit community, "We know our mailmen; we wave to them."