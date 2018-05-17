The gnomes and fairies that recently took up residence in Mill Pond Park have been evicted, residents said.

A couple months ago people began decorating the park with “fairy doors” tucked into the nooks of trees and little toy Leprechaun homes. But the main attraction at the Wantagh park was Andy Kuzma’s gnome home, a whimsical structure he made from an old bird cage, and placed near a small creek.

Last month, Kuzma, 66, of Levittown, removed his creation after he said Nassau County officials informed him it was not allowed.

Karen Contino, a spokeswoman for Nassau County, said the county has a policy “forbidding unapproved structures in parks and preserves.”

According to Kuzma, the county asked if he’d consider moving the gnome house to the mini-golf course at Eisenhower Park. Kuzma declined because he wanted children to be able to enjoy his exhibit without having to pay for admission.

Contino said the county had reached out to Kuzma to “further discuss the matter.” She did not comment further.

“I can say that I’m disappointed,” Kuzma said. “I know the people and children all enjoyed it.”

After he removed the gnome house, other residents soon packed up their displays too, Kuzma said.

Wayne Wright, who visits the park several times a week to walk his dog, said he and others were upset to see that Kuzma’s creation was gone.

“I actually looked forward to walking past it. It made everybody’s day,” said Wright, 63, of North Merrick. “It makes no sense whatsoever to get rid of it.”

Blythe Worster, 40, of Bellmore, regularly went to the park with her daughter to admire Kuzma’s display and the other decorations. Since the structures were removed, Worster said they hardly ever visit.

“It was such a positive thing that was happening and just a great community activity,” Worster said. “People from Wantagh and Bellmore and all over were involved in it and now it’s gone. It’s disappointing.”